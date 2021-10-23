Saturday Night Live Cold Open Features Jason Sudeikis’ Biden From 2013 Meeting Present-Day Biden

Actor and guest host Jason Sudeikis teamed up with Saturday Night Live’s James Austin Johnson to play two very different iterations of President Joe Biden — present-day Biden and Biden from eight years ago.

“How can you be me? You seem so happy, so carefree,” said present-day Biden. “So — what’s the word I’m looking for?”

“Lucid,” answered Sudeikis’ 2013 Biden eagerly.

“Well you know where I’m from, we’re still VP. Easiest gig in the world,” he continued. “We’re like America’s whacky neighbor, you know? Just pop in with an ice cream cone, some aviator shades, do some finger guns, you know? Shake a few hands, rub a few shoulders.

“Well, you can’t do that anymore,” said present-day Biden.

“What, which one? Rubbing shoulders or shaking hands?” Sudeikis’ Biden asked.

“Apparently both.”

The sketch then went on to have 2013 Biden encourage 2021 Biden to loosen up, as he proceeded to massage other Biden’s shoulders and smell his hair (a reference to Biden coming up from behind and sniffing the hair of women, including Nevada state assemblywoman, Lucy Flores).

“The last president ruined everything,” Johnson’s Biden complained, adding, “They hung out with porn stars, they served McDonald’s at the white house, got into a fight with the pope.”

“Wow! Hillary got awesome,” remarked 2013 Biden.

A pre-pandemic March 2021 Biden also made an appearance in the sketch, but not before the pair was able to crack at Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) for holding up infrastructure negotiations.

“Well, look, I could really use your advice. I’m trying to pass this infrastructure bill,” said Biden to his former self. “It’s being held up by two senators, Joe Manchin —”

“Screw Joe Manchin. The only mansion I care about is the Playboy mansion,” joked 2013 Biden. “Whew, that’s classic 2k-13 Biden, right there, yeah.”

“Even worse than him, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema,” present-day Biden tried to continue.

“Wait Senator Sinema? That sounds like a Star Wars character!” said 2013 Biden before getting interrupted by the third Biden, from March 2021.

Watch above, via SNL

