Saturday Night Live returned after a week-long break, going after pundits who criticized the impeachment hearings as lacking pizzazz by sending up the hearings as an overwrought soap opera.

The spot featured a cameo from Jon Hamm as Amb. Bill Taylor and a ‘shocking’ appearance from Rudy Giuliani (played by Kate McKinnon) during the hearings.

“I have an insurance policy in case the president turns against me. I’m going to die in a mysterious boat explosion,” McKinnon said.

The last episode’s cold open saw Kate McKinnon’s Elizabeth Warren making her case to voters with a nigh-incomprehensible chart explaining the costs of her health care plan

This was the 45th season’s sixth episode, which saw Harry Styles wearing two hats as both host and the musical act.

SNL will be back next week, with Will Ferrell hosting and King Princess performing.

Watch above, via NBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]