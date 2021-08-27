Seth Meyers Blasts Fox News Hosts for Pushing ‘Horse Pills’ as a Covid Treatment: ‘How Does This Sh*t Keep Getting Dumber and Dumber?’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Seth Meyers went after Fox News for continuing to push fake Covid-19 treatments, such Ivermectin, an anti-parasitic drug commonly given to livestock, and the latest trend among anti-vaxxers.

“Normally, when you hear the phrase ‘horse pills,’ you think it’s a euphemism, but in this case, it’s literal horse pills,” Meyers said on Thursday’s Late Night, also advising his viewers to be suspicious of anyone trying to “sell you a ‘miracle drug’ that ‘they’ don’t want you to know about.”

Meyers was swiping at Fox News hosts, including Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham, Sean Hannity, Rachel Campos-Duffy, who have been touting Ivermectin as a treatment for the coronavirus.

“I gotta say, when I first heard that Fox News was pushing Ivermectin, I knew it was gonna be bad, but I was not expecting it to be horse dewormer,” Meyers cracked. “It sounds like the name of a drug they give super soldiers in a Paul Verhoeven movie to turn them into Robocops.”

Meyers later balanced out his Fox News montage by airing clips of MSNBC anchors stressing the risks of taking the medication as a Covid-19 treatment.

Last week, for example, Rachel Maddow highlighted a statement from the Mississippi Department of Health, which stated that at least 70 percent of calls to poison control are related to the “ingestion of livestock or animal formulations of Ivermectin purchased at livestock supply centers.”

“You know someone at the company that made Ivermectin once said, ‘Hey, should we put “not for people” on the horse pill labels?’ and someone else said, ‘There’s a picture of a horse on the bottle, it’s fine!'” Meyers cracked after airing clips of doctors and medical experts telling viewers not to take the drug.

“I mean, how does this shit keep getting dumber and dumber? First, it was hydroxychloroquine, then it was bleach, powerful lights, now it’s horse dewormer? I’m honestly terrified to imagine what’s next,” Meyers said. “One day, we’re gonna wake up and Brian Kilmeade’s gonna be telling people you can cure Covid by eating kibble and sleeping in a bed of kitty litter.”

Meyers then paid some overdue respect to the “real victims” of the Ivermectin saga: “The horses who can’t get their worm pills.”

Watch above, via YouTube.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com