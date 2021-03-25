Seth Meyers Blasts GOP, Sean Hannity for Their ‘Sociopathic’ Response to Mass Shootings

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Seth Meyers railed against Fox News host Sean Hannity and members of the GOP for their “sociopathic” response to the recent shootings in Atlanta and Boulder — slamming them for repeating the “same bullsh*t line.”

“As we slowly emerge from the grip of one deadly plague that has ravaged the country for the past year, the coronavirus, we’re once again being confronted with yet another deadly plague that has haunted this country for decades: the plague of gun violence,” Meyers said on Wednesday’s Late Night. “And in both cases, there has been a small minority of sociopaths with outsized power in our politics who stand in the way whenever the rest of us try to do something about it.”

The late night host was referring to how members of the Republican Party — including Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) — and Fox News hosts responded to the two recent mass shootings.

Meyers pointed to how Hannity covered the Boulder shooting during Monday’s primetime, playing a clip of him briefly explaining what happened to his viewers before moving on to President Joe Biden’s Air Force One fall.

“Sean, no one’s happier than I am that after a president who fell upward his whole life metaphorically, we ended up with one who somehow did it literally, three times,” Meyers cracked. “But my god, get your priorities straight.”

Meyers then went after the response gun rights advocates spew following every shooting

“You guys repeat the same bullshit line every time we go through this awful ritual, that gun safety advocates are somehow rushing to politicize it,” Meyers exclaimed, adding, “First of all, we have an epidemic of gun violence that killed more than 19,000 people last year alone.”

The host pointed out that a “majority of Americans want gun safety reforms,” adding, “the politicians and their patrons in the gun lobby that are holding it up.”

“The people who suddenly decry politics when a shooting happens are the same people who put guns in their political ads or proudly display guns in their backgrounds during political events like they’re Zooming in from a remote hideout in the woods during a zombie apocalypse,” he said, referring to Boebert’s and Donald Trump Jr’s gun shrines.

“That’s insane! I don’t care how you feel about guns, casually showing off a bunch of killing machines like this is demented.”

Watch above, via YouTube.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]