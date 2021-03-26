<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Just one night after lambasting members of the GOP for their “sociopathic” responses to the recent shootings in Atlanta and Boulder, Seth Meyers went after them again — this time denouncing their refusal to wear masks.

“The modern conservative movement seems concerned above all else with preserving their solemn right to be dicks to everyone else around them,” Meyers said, kicking off Thursday’s Late Night. “They like to say facts don’t care about your feelings until you hurt their feelings by politely asking them to wear a mask, or stop using racist slurs, and they meltdown like they’re being hobbled by Kathy Bates.”



The host then pointed to Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-TX) refusal to put a mask on when asked by a reporter at a Capitol Hill press conference on Wednesday.

“Uh, yeah, when I’m talking to the TV camera, I’m not going to wear a mask,” Cruz shot back at a reporter who asked him to put a mask on, adding, “All of us have been immunized.”

“It’d make us feel better,” responded, yet Cruz did not budge

“You’re welcome to step away if you’d like,” the senator said. “The whole point of the vaccine, CDC guidance is what we’re following.”

The CDC guidance for those who have been vaccinated actually suggests wearing a mask and staying six feet apart from others while in public.

“If you’re a decent, normal person, and someone politely asks you to put on a mask in their company, you do it,” Meyers said. “Ted Cruz, however, took it as yet another opportunity to be a giant asshole.”

“Man, Ted Cruz is the Steph Curry of being a giant dick,” added the host. “He never misses a shot.”

Meyers then joked that Cruz is so disliked, his neighbors were the ones to rat him out for going to Cancun amid a climate crisis in Texas.

Shortly after, Meyers called out Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) for going after Dr. Anthony Fauci at a hearing for wearing two masks and continuing to encourage mask-wearing.

“If we’re not spreading the infection, isn’t it just theater? You have the vaccine and you’re wearing two masks, isn’t that theater?” Paul, a prominent anti-masker asked Fauci.

“Here we go again with the theater. Let’s get down to the facts,” Fauci replied, pointing to the fact that low reinfection rates do not take the new Covid-19 variants into account.

“Seriously guys, we’re just asking you politely, please just wear a mask,” Meyers said after playing the clip. “Why can’t you just be courteous to the people around you instead of melting down like children?”

