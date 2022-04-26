Seth Meyers Torches Ivanka Trump’s ‘Peloton Instructor’ Style ‘Coup’ Texts to Mark Meadows

Seth Meyers brutally mocked Ivanka Trump for the “Peloton instructor” style text she sent to a group of former President Donald Trump’s advisers in an attempt to overturn the 2020 election.

“We keep getting more bombshell text messages implicating more members of Trump’s inner circle in the attempt to overturn the 2020 election results,” Meyers explained on Monday night.

The thousands of text messages, obtained by the House select committee probing the Jan. 6 attack and published by CNN, show conversations Mark Meadows had with members of Trump’s inner circle between Election Day 2020 and President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

One of those conversations included a group chat between Meadows, Ivanka Trump, Hope Hicks, Jared Kushner, Jason Miller, Dan Scavino, and Bill Stepien.

“You are all WARRIORS of epic proportions! Keep the faith and the fight!” Ivanka Trump texted the group on Nov. 5, 2020 — two days after the election.

“She’s trying to overturn the results of an election with the tone of a Peloton instructor,” Meyers cracked after reading the text. “And also, just a tip, if you’re planning a coup, maybe don’t do it via group chat?”

The host then thought up another text she sent the group, saying, “Should we do the coup on TikTok? I think that would totally slay!! LMK!”

Meyers then went after Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for denying a report that he urged Trump to resign after the Jan. 6 insurrection, only to get caught on tape saying exactly that.

“How do these guys keep getting caught on tape lying or contradicting themselves?” Meyers asked, later adding, “Is everyone in pro-Trump circles so paranoid that they’re constantly wearing microphones strapped to their heads?”

