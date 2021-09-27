SNL Fans Lament Beck Bennett’s Shocking Departure from the Show: ‘He Never Had a Bad Skit’

By Leia IdlibySep 27th, 2021, 3:16 pm
 

Saturday Night Live has announced the cast for its upcoming 47th season, and while most key players are sticking around, Beck Bennett is leaving the series after eight seasons.

In addition to a Monday press release, Bennett also announced his departure in a sentimental Instagram post:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by beckbennett (@beckbennett)

“Love you, SNL Gonna miss you so much,” he wrote in the caption. “Thank you for 8 years of remarkable people and incredible experiences that completely changed my life I had so much fun.”

While there was previous chatter regarding the departure of several big names, including Cecily Strong, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, and Pete Davidson, Bennett is the only main cast member who will not return. Featured player Lauren Holt has also exited after her first season.

Reporting on the news, Deadline claimed that many bigger names have stayed on as SNL creator Lorne Michaels has become more flexible when it comes to allowing the cast to pursue other projects.

Though fans were relieved to hear that they would see most of their favorite cast members performing live this Saturday, many lamented Bennett’s shocking departure, some even labeling him “the most underrated SNL cast member.”

Watch fan-favorite sketch The Race above, via YouTube.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under: