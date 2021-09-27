SNL Fans Lament Beck Bennett’s Shocking Departure from the Show: ‘He Never Had a Bad Skit’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Saturday Night Live has announced the cast for its upcoming 47th season, and while most key players are sticking around, Beck Bennett is leaving the series after eight seasons.

In addition to a Monday press release, Bennett also announced his departure in a sentimental Instagram post:

“Love you, SNL Gonna miss you so much,” he wrote in the caption. “Thank you for 8 years of remarkable people and incredible experiences that completely changed my life I had so much fun.”

While there was previous chatter regarding the departure of several big names, including Cecily Strong, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, and Pete Davidson, Bennett is the only main cast member who will not return. Featured player Lauren Holt has also exited after her first season.

Reporting on the news, Deadline claimed that many bigger names have stayed on as SNL creator Lorne Michaels has become more flexible when it comes to allowing the cast to pursue other projects.

Though fans were relieved to hear that they would see most of their favorite cast members performing live this Saturday, many lamented Bennett’s shocking departure, some even labeling him “the most underrated SNL cast member.”

Beck Bennett was the most underrated SNL cast member in years. He never had a bad skit and made every performance better. Always reliable and funny. That’s a big loss. https://t.co/VDUkZq3xDe — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) September 27, 2021

Beck Bennett leaving makes me feel the same kind of “oh no!” sadness that I felt when Taran Killam left. They’re just so great in every sketch, and an incredibly reliable sketch comedian. But SO happy that Bowen and Chloe are promoted to full cast! https://t.co/c0X1UWlmSK pic.twitter.com/E4Gwrnbv7P — julia alexander (@loudmouthjulia) September 27, 2021

Man, Beck Bennett leaving SNL is legit the most surprising cast exit I could imagine this year. (Admittedly this is because I never even considered the possibility.) He’s such a solid utility player, it’s actually a real shame. — Liz Shannon Miller (@lizlet) September 27, 2021

Beck Bennett was my favorite. Boo. https://t.co/hkP7wBF10m — CEPP Would Create 8 Million Jobs🌲 (@jamalraad) September 27, 2021

Beck Bennett became a force on @nbcsnl. Versatile, solid straight man, who always brought the laughs. Gonna miss him, but excited to see the new cast. https://t.co/dGgjFFHqSO — Morgan Chesky (@BreakingChesky) September 27, 2021

Really gonna miss Beck Bennett on SNL. — Brian Lynch (@BrianLynch) September 27, 2021

Burying the lede here: No Beck Bennett?! https://t.co/1XuTMd4Yhf — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) September 27, 2021

I liked Beck Bennett. Hope he does well in whatever his next venture is. https://t.co/ycIsoxQGtu — Andy Farnsworth (@KSLAndy) September 27, 2021

Beck Bennett was the most underrated SNL cast member. He will be missed. https://t.co/Zy7gpbxKQx — Aléx Young (@AlexYoung) September 27, 2021

RIP BECK BENNETT’S MITCH MCCONNELL IMPRESSION — Doug Benson’s DLM coming to Wiseguys LV on 10/9! (@DougBenson) September 27, 2021

this is a beck bennett appreciation post as he is leaving snl https://t.co/TT7RQmgLn2 — rachel syme (@rachsyme) September 27, 2021

Really sad to hear Beck Bennett is leaving SNL. I still consider this to be the best Cold Open in history. https://t.co/hZBStEhOlI@becbenit — Jaime Rivera (@Jaime_Rivera) September 27, 2021

SNL is losing the incredible Beck Bennett and that really sucks. The only thing that makes this bearable is news that Aidy Bryant, Cecily Strong, Pete Davidson and Kate McKinnon are back for another season. https://t.co/rRAGmSV27v — Max Burns (@themaxburns) September 27, 2021

ok Beck Bennett is leaving SNL and so here is my favorite quarantine sketch that SNL did last year https://t.co/MrEWPIpFhB — Preeti Chhibber (@runwithskizzers) September 27, 2021

How Beck Bennett’s executive with a baby body wasn’t a through line in all eight of his seasons, I’ll never understand. https://t.co/5rdWdSMTb6 — Mikey O’Connell (@mikeyoconnell) September 27, 2021

beck bennett is leaving SNL but at least we have the December to remember https://t.co/U8DjNo18H5 — dan seifert (@dcseifert) September 27, 2021

The big #SNL news is that Beck Bennett is gone (as is featured player Lauren Holt) but the other big stars you thought might be going are coming back (kate, cecily, pete, aidy). I will really miss Beck he had an excellent run on the show. — Kelly Lawler (@klawls) September 27, 2021

aww, bummer. beck bennett really grew on me despite being a weird looking white boy. — ample bottom jeans (@battymamzelle) September 27, 2021

Sad to see Beck Bennett depart, but so happy Bowen Yang has been promoted to repertory player. #SNL #SaturdayNightLive premieres this Saturday with Owen Wilson set to host & musical performances from Kacey Musgraves. https://t.co/gctjvfkDxd — Sarah Whitten (@sarahwhit10) September 27, 2021

ok all good but Beck 🥺🥺🥺♥️♥️♥️ https://t.co/8pF9zpeJtE — Maggie Wrobel (@maggiewrobel) September 27, 2021

Watch fan-favorite sketch The Race above, via YouTube.

