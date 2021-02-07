Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” host Colin Jost pleaded with former President Donald Trump to testify at his own impeachment trial.

“Former social media influencer Donald Trump,” Jost began, as the audience laughed, “he will not testify at his impeachment trial next week, and I think I speak for all of us when I say, ‘come on, please?’”

“Give us one last show, man! You know, stop feeling sorry for yourself, put in your extensions, and burst into that trial like it’s Maury Povich and you are not the father,” the SNL host stated.

“Come on, think about it, you can yell out all the tweets you haven’t been allowed to post for the last month,” Jost added, taking a swipe at Trump.

He then predicted what tweets Trump would want to have sent out if he wasn’t banned from Twitter.

“’Worst inauguration ever #PoemBarelyRhymed’ or ‘No noms for Tim Allen?’ #GlobesTooBlack,” said Jost.

“Sadly, Trump is not doing that, but he will be defended at the trial by the lawyers who refused to prosecute Bill Cosby and who agreed to represent Jeffrey Epstein before his death, which raises the question, what does Trump think he’s being impeached for?” the SNL host concluded.

Watch above, via NBC.

