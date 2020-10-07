Spike Lee Suggests Trump Could Start New Civil War, Bring Back Slavery: ‘This Motherf***er is Not Going to Leave’

Spike Lee predicted in a new interview that a “civil war” could break out in America following next month’s election, especially if President Donald Trump loses. The filmmaker further suggested that Trump would bring back slavery if he could.

In a wide-ranging interview with Variety, Lee discussed the upcoming presidential election, anticipating that “they might not be able to declare a winner.”

He added, “This could be a civil war. And we got to come out and vote because this motherf—er is not going to leave, and he’ll say that the vote was invalid or rigged. He’s doing that s— already. He’s laying the groundwork to say the election is bogus.”

As we reported in August, Lee asked Anderson Cooper if he believed America would be “coming to a civil war” if Trump loses the election. Similar to his latest statements to Variety, the director told CNN, “I think there’s going to be shenanigans, some skulduggery if he loses, particularly in a close vote, he might not want to leave.”

Also in his new interview with Variety, Lee was asked to interpret the meaning behind “Make America Great Again.”

The director answered, “Roll back the clock. If it was up to him, I’d be singing, ‘Let my people go.’ I’d be singing Negro spirituals, ‘Wade in the Water,’ all types of stuff. Along with stealing the land from Native Americans and genocide, that’s how this country was built.”

The songs that Lee referenced were used as code songs by Harriet Tubman to communicate with slaves on the underground railroad.

Lee went on to say that Trump is “on the wrong side of history” and “he should not even talk about Abraham Lincoln.”

During a press conference in July, Trump said he’s “done more for black Americans than anybody with the possible exception of Abraham Lincoln,” and made similar comments during an interview on Fox News one month prior.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]