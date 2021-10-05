Stephen Colbert Gleefully Mocks Facebook After Colossal Outage: It was Caused by a ‘Just God’

Stephen Colbert reveled in Facebook’s colossal outage, predicting that it was caused by “a just God”

Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and even Oculus were all down for hours on Monday, marking one of the longest outages in parent company Facebook’s history.

“As the panic grew, Facebook did not say what might be causing the outage,” Colbert said on Monday’s Late Show. “Now, I’m no computer expert, but my theory is: A just God?”

The host also teased some of his audience members who admitted to checking their accounts throughout the day, suggesting that they “seek help” for their social media addictions.

“So if you wanted to share photos, you had to go door-to-door with Polaroids of your brunch,” he continued, later adding, “For hours, users were left in suspense about whether their second cousin thinks the vaccine gives your pancreas Wi-Fi.”

Colbert went on to spot one of the most embarrassing aspects of the outage: “the only way Facebook could let the world know what was going on — and this is true — was by posting a message on Twitter.”

“Ow, ow, ow. That must hurt,” he added. “Facebook communicating problems on Twitter? That’s like Burger King running out of fries and having to announce it on a Big Mac.”

