If you tuned into Fox News at all on Thursday, October 7, 2021, you would instantly realize that the network has been celebrating its 25th anniversary. Even The Daily Show team wanted to mark the occasion, putting together a brutal montage of the network’s on-air sexual harassment moments throughout the years.

“Happy 25th anniversary, Fox News! Here’s to 25 more (sexual harassment and defamation lawsuits)!” read the caption for the video on YouTube.

The montage begins with a string of clips featuring current Fox News host Brian Kilmeade, in which he requests that his co-hosts “get naked” and tells another that he would “jam some stuff” into her.

Geraldo Rivera later claims that what a woman brings to a marriage — “more than anything else” — is her “youth,” which he says is a “fragile and diminishing resource.”

The montage goes on to show infamous clips of Bill O’Reilly and Glenn Beck, who have since departed the network, one showing O’Reilly claiming that women are “blasted out of their minds when they have sex.”

Tucker Carlson is also featured in the montage, telling former Teen Vogue writer Lauren Duca that she should “stick to the thigh-high boots.” In response, Duca later named her a column at Teen Vogue, “Thigh-High Politics.”

Gretchen Carlson and Andrea Tantaros are also included in the clips as male hosts repeatedly crack sexist jokes or make comments about their sex lives. Both women have departed the network, Carlson after she famously sued Fox News and Roger Ailes for sexual harassment.

Tantaros also sued the network, alleging Fox executives retaliated against her after she complained about sexual harassment, but the suit was dismissed by a federal judge in 2018.

“Here’s to 25 more years of multimillion-dollar settlements,” read a glittering graphic on screen once the montage finished.

