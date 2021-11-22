Tiger King’s Joe Exotic Transferred to North Carolina Medical Facility Following ‘Aggressive Cancer’ Diagnosis

Tiger King star Joe Exotic has been transferred to a medical facility in North Carolina following his cancer diagnosis.

His attorney, John Phillips, confirmed the news in a Saturday statement, announcing that Exotic, whose given name Joseph Maldonado-Passage, was transferred “during the late hours of November 16 or early morning hours of November 17.”

Updates on @joe_exotic – It has been a busy week for Joseph Maldonado. We expect his legal case will be escalating pretty soon. We are aware that federal agents are contacting witnesses. We urge every witness contacted by law enforcement to hire a lawyer. pic.twitter.com/edLxJYYtOU — John M. Phillips (@JohnPhillips) November 20, 2021

“He is one of the most passionate, full of life, clients I have ever had the pleasure of representing,” Phillips wrote. “Joe informed me that his fears were true. He had been diagnosed with prostate cancer. As noted in Joe’s recent statements, he has been undergoing medical treatment and tests for a host of issues.”

Exotic was previously kept in a medical center in Forth Worth, Texas, and was transferred after announcing his cancer diagnosis earlier this month in an Instagram post.

“The PSA test is a blood test used primarily to screen for prostate cancer. It was high months ago,” Phillips added in his statement, noting that the last time he spoke to Exotic was on Nov. 1. “He finally obtained biopsies. They revealed two cancerous areas. He is undergoing further testing.”

Exotic was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison for several crimes, including an attempt to hire two men to kill animal rights activist Carole Baskin. He also faces 17 charges of animal abuse.

