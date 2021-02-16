<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

After receiving an Emmy for his leadership and “masterful use of television” throughout the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) is now facing intense scrutiny from both sides of the aisle for undercounting coronavirus related deaths in nursing homes.

Cuomo finally addressed the scandal more than two weeks following a report from New York State Attorney General Letitia James, which alleged that Cuomo’s administration may have cut the death rate in nursing homes by up to 50 percent.

“This past year, there is a toxic political environment, and everything gets politicized. And there’s political spin and there are facts, two very different things,” Cuomo said during a press briefing on Monday, later adding, “Everybody was overwhelmed. We were in the midst of dealing with a pandemic and trying to save lives. They were answering DOJ and nursing homes in the hospitals were also in the middle of hell and in the middle of a pandemic and they were scrambling and they were managing a crisis.”

Unsatisfied with Cuomo’s press briefing, Trevor Noah went after the New York governor during Monday’s The Daily Show.

“Wow. Really, Governor Cuomo? You lowered your own numbers to make yourself look better? Woof,” Noah said. “And the explanation that they’re going with is, they thought the Trump administration would use the high nursing home deaths against them, which, yeah.”

The host pointed out that if anyone does their job poorly, it’s generally used against them, adding, “That’s the whole point of data!”

“This would be like if the Kansas City Chiefs said, come on, you’re gonna look at the scoreboard? Isn’t it enough that I’m telling you that I won the Super Bowl? Come on!” Noah quipped.

“And when you think about it, messing with Covid numbers to make yourself look better is just about the Trumpiest thing you can do—which is ironic, since the main reason Cuomo became a pandemic hero is that he was giving informative, coherent press conferences while Trump was trying to inject people with bleach,” added the host. “It’s like, if you take a bowl of Chef Boyardee and you put it next to a bowl of worms, the fact that it’s next to something so disgusting makes those worms look really delicious.”

Perhaps unintentionally, Noah drove the Cuomo-Trump parallel home later in the show when he went after the former president for also constantly getting himself out of trouble and avoiding accountability.

“I get that it’s disappointing for a lot of people, but we should know this by now – this is what Trump does. He wiggles his way out of accountability,” Noah said of the former president’s acquittal. “Trying to hold Trump accountable for his crimes is like trying to kill a fruit fly.”

Ending his tirade on Cuomo, Noah plainly pointed out that the governor “did the wrong thing,” exclaiming, “I don’t care what anybody says. For me, you cannot justify doing the wrong thing because you say, oh, Trump might have or might not have or would have—no.”

Watch above, via YouTube.

