WATCH: An Emotional Beyoncé Fights Back Tears as She Sets Record for Most Grammy Wins

Beyoncé made history at the Grammy Awards Sunday night, setting a new record for most wins by an individual.

Queen Bey now has 32 Grammy jewels in her crown, a much anticipated moment throughout the evening as she had been nominated for nine awards — and had notably won in absentia earlier in the evening, being allegedly stuck in traffic when her song “Cuff It” scored a gramophone trophy for Best R&B Song.

The previous record of 31 wins had been held by conductor Georg Solti.

The Late Late Show host James Corden announced the nominees for Best Dance and Electronic album, joking that he was “the first name on your lips when you think of such an award,” but then getting emotional when he read that Beyoncé’s Renaissance was the winner.

“Well, this is an honor, because we are witnessing history tonight,” Corden said as the audience cheered. “Breaking the record for the most Grammy wins of all time — show your respect — it’s Renaissance, Beyoncé!”

The audience gave Beyoncé her second standing ovation of the night (and the first one she was there to witness) as she walked up to the stage.

“Thank you so much,” she said, after taking a few moments to compose herself. “I’m trying not to be too emotional. And I’m trying to just receive this night.”

“I want to thank God for protecting me,” she continued. “Thank you, God. I’d like to thank my Uncle Johnny, who’s not here. But he’s here in spirit. I’d like to thank my parents, my father, my mother, for loving me and pushing me. I’d like to thank my beautiful husband, my beautiful three children who are at home watching. I’d like to thank the queer community for your love — and for inventing this genre. God bless you. Thank you so much to the Grammys. Thank you.”

“Beyoncé has done it, everybody!” said Grammys host Trevor Noah. “We were all here to see it. And you too were part of this. She now holds the all-time record for the most Grammy wins. So we can finally end the G.O.A.T. debate. Who’s the G.O.A.T.? It’s Beyoncé. It’s not LeBron, it’s not Messi. It’s officially done!”

