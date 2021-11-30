WATCH: Barbados Honors Rihanna as National Hero After Stripping Queen Elizabeth II of Head of State

Barbados officially became a parliamentary republic on Monday night, severing ties with Queen Elizabeth II and instantly declaring Rihanna as the island’s “national hero.”

“On behalf of a grateful nation, but an even prouder people, we, therefore, present to you the designee for national hero of Barbados, Ambassador Robyn Rihanna Fenty,” Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Mottley said at the ceremony, referring to the star — born in the Barbados parish of Saint Michael — by her given name.

“May you continue to shine like a diamond and bring honor to your nation by your words, by your actions, and to do credit wherever you shall go. God bless you, my dear.”

Rihanna was bestowed with the title of “right excellent,” adding to her laundry list of titles that include Grammy award-winning artist, billionaire, makeup mogul, designer, actor, and entrepreneur.

According to a statement from the Barbados Government Information Office, Rihanna’s position grants her “specific responsibility for promoting education, tourism and investment for the island.”

She was given the latest honor during Barbados’ first-ever presidential inauguration ceremony in its capital Bridgetown, which ended the island’s nearly 400-year history as an English colony.

Prince Charles, heir apparent to the British throne, attended the ceremony, which named Dame Sandra Mason as the first president of the country and stripped Queen Elizabeth II of her title as head of state.

The ceremony also marked the first time in over 20 years that Barbados has named a new national hero, as the last person to receive the honor was former cricket player Garfield St. Aubrun Sobers.

Rihanna was officially honored at a separate ceremony last week, where she gave a brief speech sharing her love for Barbados, according to The Associated Press.

“This is a day that I will never, ever forget. It’s also a day that I never saw coming,” she said. “I have traveled the world and received several awards and recognitions, but nothing, nothing compares to being recognized in the soil that you grew in.”

