WATCH: Clip of Chris Rock Laughing Along While Louis CK Says N-Word Goes Viral Amid Slams Of Netflix Special

A clip of Chris Rock laughing along while Louis CK drops the hard-R n-word has gone viral amid criticism of Rock’s new Netflix special and its handling of the Will Smith Oscars slap.

Rock is making headlines with his expansive reaction to the Oscars slap in his new Netflix comedy special Selective Outrage — and drawing criticism from critics like The Root‘s Candace McDuffie, who wrote a column in response.

On Tuesday morning’s edition of CNN This Morning, McDuffie cited a clip from the 2011 HBO special Talking Funny to highlight her objection to Rock’s mic-drop moment.

In his new special, Rock closes the show, and an extended chunk about the infamous slap, by telling his audience “A lot of people go ‘Chris, how come you didn’t do nothing back? How come you didn’t do nothing back that night?’ Cause I got parents, that’s why. Because I was raised. Okay. I’ve got parents. And you know what my parents taught me? Don’t fight in front of white people.”

McDuffie and other critics of Rock who felt his special focused heavily on mocking Black people for a white audience have been circulating the Louis CK clip in response to Rock’s invocation of how to behave in front of White people.

In the clip, Rock tells fellow comics Ricky Gervais and Jerry Seinfeld that CK is “the blackest white guy I fucking know,” which leads to a riff on the n-word in which Seinfeld is the only one to abstain from saying the slur:

CHRIS ROCK: He’s the Blackest white guy I fuckin’ know. And then all the negative things we think about Black people. This fucker… LOUIS CK: You’re saying I’m a n***er? CHRIS ROCK: Yes, you are the n***erist fucking white man I have ever… RICKY GERVAIS: Oh. Oh! Amazing! JERRY SEINFELD: I don’t think he could do that. I don’t think he has those qualities. CHRIS ROCK: I mean no, you don’t even understand? JERRY SEINFELD: Really? CHRIS ROCK: You don’t. You don’t really know him like, I’ve worked with him. JERRY SEINFELD: I wouldn’t use it anywhere. RICKY GERVAIS: No, exactly. These two. These two. LOUIS CK: We say n***er on stage. You guys don’t. That’s. Yes. It seems to me. Yeah, that’s right. That’s right. We say n***er upstairs. Okay. But that’s definitely a pairing, who says n***er onstage. We don’t. LOUIS CK: You just did! … These two guys don’t. I don’t believe he says it in private. CHRIS ROCK: I’ve given it up just because it’s played. LOUIS CK: I don’t believe it’s, I don’t think you’ve ever said it probably in your life. JERRY SEINFELD: No, never. LOUIS CK: No. Yeah, that’s it. That’s a huge difference between you and me, I think. That I’ve said it. JERRY SEINFELD: Well, you’ve found the humor of it. I haven’t found it. Right. Nor do I seek it. I mean, so I. In a way, either way, can I squeeze? LOUIS CK: You know what, though, Jerry all of a sudden, having a great n***er bit would be pretty amazing.

Watch above via HBO.

