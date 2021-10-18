WATCH: John Oliver Convinces Local Car Dealer to Make ‘Completely Unhinged’ Ad Without Even Looking at Script First

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

John Oliver was pretty bummed when he learned that local car dealers have been making ads with the same script — so he decided to take matters into his own hands.

Oliver shared his frustration with car dealership commercials with his viewers back in June, noting that there was one company writing the same script for several companies.

So bothered by the trend, as he’s missed the “unique and completely unhinged” dealership ads of the past, Oliver and his team wrote their own script and offered it to one dealership to use for free, with some conditions:

“Are you a local car dealership? Do you need a script for your next commercial? We’ll give you this one for free!! You just can’t read it ahead of time, and have to sign a contract agreeing to produce it as-is,” the Last Week Tonight team tweeted in June. “Email freecarcommercial@johnoliverwantsyourraterotica.com for details!”

While the host was off this week, fans were still lucky enough to get a web exclusive update on the ad, joking, “I would argue that that was a hell of an offer on our part, and to be honest, quite a risk for someone to take on.”

“The ad that we wrote was a tense domestic psychodrama that, yes, was incidentally about their car dealership, but it was mainly about a marriage in serious trouble,” Oliver said, introducing the spot, which will run in Minnesota this week.

The host played the ad in full, which went to lucky dealer Zumbrota Ford of Zumbrota, Minnesota, and featured a couple dramatically arguing about their misfortunes.

“I want a divorce,” a blonde woman with a strong Minnesota accent says at one point, prompting her husband to insist she doesn’t mean that.

She pushed back, claiming that her husband doesn’t even know her well enough to know what she means.

“You’re right. I don’t anymore, and ever since we bought that all-wheel drive minivan from Zumbrota Ford, you’ve changed,” the husband responds.

The the couple goes on to trace back all the bad luck they’ve had to their Zumbrota Ford minivan purchase — the wife joking that they should never have bought it because they “don’t even have kids.”

“You take up too much space, like our Zumbrota Ford minivan that can barely fit in a garage,” the woman says to her husband at one point — prompting him to insist that the architect simply “made the garage wrong.”

