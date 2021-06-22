WATCH: Joy Behar Blurts Out Sex Joke About Gay NFL Player Carl Nassib, Sheepishly Tries to Take it Back

Joy Behar made a sex joke at the expense of Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Carl Nassib, the first active NFL player to come out as gay, then later sheepishly attempted to take it back.

On Tuesday’s edition of The View, the hosts addressed an Instagram video Nassib posted on Friday, in which he told followers, “I just wanna take a quick moment to say that I’m gay.”

Nassib clarified that he finally felt “comfortable” enough to share his sexual orientation with the public, adding that he will be donating $100,000 to The Trevor Project, a nonprofit that focuses on suicide prevention and offers assistance, such as trained counselors, to LGBTQ+ youth.

Discussing Nassib, Behar asked Ana Navarro if she was surprised that it took so long for an NFL player to come out as gay, prompting Navarro to note that the NFL has been around for 100 years, statistically meaning there must be other players who did not feel comfortable enough to do so.

“I know that locker rooms are very a toxic place, I remember when [former NBA player] Jason Collins came out. I remember when there was another NFL player who had been drafted — whose name of course escapes me — came out, it was a media circus. It was a really big deal,” Navarro added, likely referring to Michael Sam — a seventh round draft pick of the St. Louis Rams in 2014, who did not make the roster for the regular season.

Navarro went on to applaud Nassib for donating to the Trevor Project and added that the NFL player was sending a powerful message to LGBTQ+ youth, as the community has a high suicide rate.

“He’s cute too. I, like, want to set him up,” Navarro joked.

“You know, Ana, after they said penetration in the end zone, they lose me,” Behar then said, cracking an insensitive sex joke, which earned laughs from every host besides Meghan McCain.

In fact, McCain, the conservative in the room, was the only host that seemed entirely unamused, and even a bit disgusted.

Behar later addressed the joke, clumsily attempting to take it back without apologizing.

“That inappropriate joke I made, for daytime television, scratch it, make believe I never said it,” Behar said before cutting to commercial.

Watch above, via ABC.

