Carl Nassib Comes Out as Gay, Becomes First Active NFL Player to Do So

On Monday, Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Carl Nassib became the first active NFL player to come out as gay.

In an Instagram video posted Friday, the five-year veteran defensive told followers, “I just wanna take a quick moment to say that I’m gay.” Nassib said he finally felt “comfortable” enough to come out, and also announced he’s donating $100,000 to the Trevor Project, a suicide prevention nonprofit that offers assistance to LGBTQ youth.

Although several former players have come out, none have ever done so while active on an NFL roster. Michael Sam, an openly gay player who won SEC Defensive Player of the Year in 2013, was drafted by the then-St Louis Rams in 2014, but he did not make the roster.

What’s up, people? I’m Carl Nassib. I’m at my house here in West Chester, Pennsylvania. I just wanna take a quick moment to say that I’m gay. I’ve been meaning to do this for a while now, but I finally feel comfortable enough to get it off my chest. I really have the best life. I’ve got the best family, friends, and job a guy could ask for. I’m a pretty private person, so I hope you guys know I’m really not doing this for attention. I just think that representation and visibility are so important. I actually hope that like one day videos like this and the whole coming out process are just not necessary, but until then I’m gonna do my best and do my part to cultivate a culture that’s accepting, that’s compassionate, and I’m gonna start by donating $100,000 to the Trevor Project. They’re an incredible organization. They’re the number one suicide prevention service for LGBTQ youth in America, and they’re truly doing incredible things.

Nassib concluded his video by telling viewers, “Have a great day. Work hard.”

He is believed to be just the second active player in the four major North American sports leagues to come out as guy, after Jason Collins. Toward the end of his career, Collins came out in 2013.

