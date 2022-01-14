WATCH: Kimmel’s Mike Lindell Impersonator Hilariously Calls in from Prison After Incarcerating Every American for Election Theft

Jimmy Kimmel brutally mocked MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell for claiming that he has “enough evidence to put everyone in prison for life” for the role they played in “stealing” the 2020 election.

“We have enough evidence to put everyone in prison for life, 300 and some million people,” Lindell said during an appearance on Real America’s Voice:

Mike Lindell has never been more confident about his plan to overturn the 2020 election: “We have enough evidence to put everyone in prison for life, 300 and some million people.” Is he planning to imprison basically the entire US population? pic.twitter.com/UYfC1dR7V0 — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) January 12, 2022

“There are only 330 million people in the country!” Kimmel exclaimed on Thursday night. “You know, he keeps saying he has this evidence. He’s like James Cameron with the Avatar sequel. ‘Just 12 more years, I promise, it’s coming!’”

Comedian James Adomian later called into the show from behind bars to show off his hilarious Lindell impression — complete with an on-point Midwestern accent.

“As I said on the [Dr.] Gina show, I have enough evidence to lock up every man, woman, and child in America for the rest of their natural lives, including me!” he exclaimed. “And since we’re all being incarcerated together forever anyway, I bribed the warden to let me into supermax, to get a good spot!”

Adomian’s Lindell went on to reveal that he had been selling his pillows to other prisoners in return for cigarettes, saying, “I’ve sold more pillows in here than I ever did in three days on the outside.”

The cigarettes weren’t used for smoking, however, as the impersonator shoveled some into his mouth and began to chew on them before addressing his new teardrop tattoo.

“I’m pro-life all the way. I got this teardrop tattoo because I’m sad about our stolen election,” he explained. “But I can’t cry real tears cause my ducts got damaged when I tried to deep fry a half turkey — a half-frozen turkey.”

Watch above, via ABC.

