WATCH: NYC Mayor Elect Eric Adams Gives Stephen Colbert a Bag of ‘Weed’ and Rolling Papers

New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams made quite the impression during his first-ever late-night appearance.

Adams sat down with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night, and towards the end of his appearance, gave the host a collection of New York City themed gifts.

Adams’ gift bag included a red blanket, for when “you go to Times Square” and “want to wrap up with your boo,” which Colbert gladly took.

“I have a T-shirt for you,” Adams continued. “This is my theme. ‘GSD.'”

Adams went on to explain that the T-shirt referred to his vow to “get stuff done” as the mayor of New York City, adding, “There is another meaning with the ‘S,’ but get it done.”

“One of my best gifts,” Adams said of his next present, taking out rolling papers from the bag. “As you know, marijuana is legal. I have Raw … I have Bambu.”

Colbert seemed shocked by the size of the papers, exclaiming, “Whoa, these are big.”

The mayor-elect then pulled out a baggie from his jacket pocket and promised to give Colbert the gift “later” as he could not do it on the show.

“I’m not into that scene,” Colbert said.

A spokesperson for Adams later told the New York Post that the mayor-elect didn’t buy any weed for Colbert, adding, “Marijuana is legal and Eric supports its safe personal use.”

Adams also brought a gift for the audience, tickets to Chicago to honor the Broadway musical’s 25th anniversary.

Earlier in the episode, Adams discussed his affinity for New York City nightlife, recalling his time at Zero Bond, Casa Cipriani, and Sugar Hill on the day he won the election.

“I’m the mayor(-elect), this is a city of nightlife — I must test the product. I have to be out,” Adams said, later adding, “If you’re going to hang out with the boys at night — you got to get up with the men in the morning. And I’m up at 5 a.m. every morning.”

Watch above, via CBS.

