ABC’s The View had a special holiday-themed episode ahead of Christmas next week and it took a frankly unexpected turn when Joy Behar brought out the lasagna to celebrate.

Yes, lasagna like in Garfield and The Sopranos.

The segment began normally enough with Whoopi Goldberg recapping an article about what not to give people this year, including “mugs and scented candles and wine” then asking her co-hosts what they wanted for the holidays.

Meghan McCain responded with a quizzical look, perhaps expecting the lasagna but honestly, who can predict surprise lasagna.

“I want experiences,” Abby Huntsman responded. “I want to have memories.”

“Memories? Oh please” Behar responded.

“I know what you want. It so happens that Christmas came early and you all at the table are getting a lasagna!” Behar continued, invoking an Oprah-esque cadence as she announced the surprise lasagna.

The often-baked pasta dish was taken out with a performance from a talented choir.

“I actually made these for you girls over the weekend,” Behar said.

