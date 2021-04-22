‘What the Hell Was That?’ Jimmy Kimmel Torches Tucker Carlson’s ‘Villain’ Cackle

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Jimmy Kimmel could not get over Tucker Carlson’s “villain” like cackle on Wednesday night — questioning if a human could even make a sound like that.

Kimmel noted that after Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all three counts for the murder of George Floyd many pundits and other Americans spoke, “powerfully and passionately about the verdicts and their significance yesterday,” adding, “but none spoke less eloquently than Tucker Carlson of Fox News.”

Carlson opened his Tuesday night show by claiming that the jury’s verdict was not guilty but “please don’t hurt us.”

The Fox host also abruptly cut off Ed Gavin, a former deputy sheriff at the New York City’s Sheriff’s Department, when he described the way Chauvin murdered Floyd as “savagery.”

Carlson did not let Gavin go, however, without showing off his “little girl” laugh.

“Well, yeah, but the guy that did it looks like he’s going to spend the rest of his life in prison so I’m kind of more worried about the rest of the country, which thanks to police inaction, in case you haven’t noticed, is, like, boarded up,” Carlson said, bursting out into a high pitched cackle.

When his guest then tried to respond, Carlson cut him off, ending the segment by declaring, “Nope! Done!”

“What the hell was that?” Kimmel asked about the laugh. “It’s like there’s a little girl trapped in his head, right? He laughs like the villain in the movie who realizes James Bond just put the bomb back on him and he’s about to explode.”

Kimmel could not get enough, playing the clip again and adding, “That’s the same noise women make when he takes off his pants. What human makes a sound like that?”

