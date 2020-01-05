1917 took home the top award in drama at the 77th annual Golden Globe awards

It came from a field also including The Two Popes, The Irishman, Marriage Story, and Joker. The streaming service Netflix dominated the category and even the entire show in sheer number of nominations – with three of the films nominated for Best Drama being produced by Netflix but ultimately a World War I drama produced by Universal Pictures took home the top award.

The award came after Joaquin Phoenix was awarded Best Actor for his role in Joker and Renée Zellweger was awarded Best Actress for her role in Judy for playing Judy Garland.

The Golden Globes saw many great moments throughout the night, including a warm and touching speech from acting legend Tom Hanks, a scathing open from comedian Ricky Gervais and politically charged speeches from Globe award winners Patricia Arquette and Michelle Williams.

