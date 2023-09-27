YIKES! Chris Christie Makes Most Cringeworthy Taylor Swift Reference Ever In Attempted Trump Dunk

Former New Jersey Governor and current Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie made a cringeworthy Taylor Swift reference as he attempted to knit a hot pop culture moment with a dunk on former President Donald Trump.

Pop-country superstar Swift has achieved another bit of crossover status with her recent appearance at a Kansas City Chiefs game, where she cheered on apparent beau Travis Kelce along with Kelce’s mom in a meme-able moment that swept the sports, entertainment, and political universes this past weekend. The event even seems to have spurred a quadrupling of Kelce jersey sales that’s being chalked up to Swift.

Cue Christie, who has made attacking Trump almost his entire identity in the 2024 presidential campaign, and who is preparing to participate in yet another Trump-less debate Wednesday night on Fox Business Network.

Sports editor James Dator referenced the Swelce (Kelft?) craze in a tweet that featured a photo of Christie sitting with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones that was captioned “Ooooh who on the Cowboys is Chris Christie dating?!”

Christie re-posted the photo with an attempt at some debate trash-talk directed at Trump, writing “I was just a guy in the bleachers on Sunday… but after tonight, Trump will know we are never ever getting back together.”

I was just a guy in the bleachers on Sunday… but after tonight, Trump will know we are never ever getting back together. https://t.co/nfnMOMAxMt — Chris Christie (@GovChristie) September 27, 2023

The tweet is a reference to the lyrics from a pair of Taylor Swift songs, as well as an acknowledgment of Christie’s past staunch support of Trump.

In the song “A Place in This World,” Swift sings “I’m just a girl, trying to find a place in this world,” while the latter half of the tweet is a reference to the breakup anthem “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” featuring the lyric “You go talk to your friends, talk to my friends, talk to me. But we are never ever ever ever getting back together.”

