‘You And I Just Did A Duet!’ Chris Wallace Gets Lesson From Singing Legend Dionne Warwick

CNN anchor Chris Wallace briefly jammed with singing legend Dionne Warwick, exclaiming “You and I just did a duet!”, while the singer jokingly promised “We’ll put that out next week!”

In the last batch of episodes of Wallace’s series Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace this season, the host punctuated a segment of his interview with Ms. Warwick by initiating a demonstration of the difficulty in performing Burt Bacharach songs.

While not the full-on singalong he sometimes does with guests, Wallace was nonetheless delighted by the brief “duet” with Warwick:

WALLACE: Well a year after that. You record a song, which I gotta say is one of my all time favorites of yours and of anybody’s, which ends up in the Grammy Hall of Fame

[CLIP]

What do you think when you look back at that girl. (She’s sassy that’s for sure.) I was thinking that too. You were drop dead gorgeous. (Thank you darling) You still are but I gotta say back in the day. Wow. (Thank you very much.) Um, a couple of things from that. Bacharach songs are not easy to sing are they?

WARWICK: They’re not. In fact, when I would come in to do demonstration records or background work for him. He just marched, and still does, to his own drummer. And if you’re going to sing his music, and appreciate what he does, kind of get in step with them, and march with them. I found coming in from college on those occasions to do those particular parts of music for him was like taking an exam every time I came in. It was almost as if he was saying as he’s writing this, okay, I can get into Dionne to sing. Let’s see if she can do this.

WALLACE: Right, can I put her through her paces. Well alright, give me an example. I’m going to ask you to sing give me an example of a tempo change or something that shows how hard it was.

WARWICK: Anyone who had a heart is one of them. There’s a song called Promises, promises, changes tempo. Changes needed every measure, every. (Go ahead) So, you try to sing it. (Well, nobody wants to hear me sing it) I don’t know nobody who’s even even attempted to do it.

WALLACE: Well I’ll start and you go. Promises, promises…

WARWICK: Promises, promises now. I don’t know how I got the words to walk out. You see how the tempo change? That’s what it does.

WALLACE: You and I just did a duet.

WARWICK: We sure did. We’ll put that out next week. How about that?

WALLACE: I’m going to put that on my resume.