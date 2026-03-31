Bill O’Reilly Pummels Podcast ‘Hucksters’ Like Tucker Carlson Pushing Draft Fears Over Iran

Bill O’Reilly slammed podcasters like Tucker Carlson and comic-turned-political pundit Dave Smith for being “scare mongers” who are peddling a bogus concern that the United States will bring back the military draft as a result of the Iran war.

The cable news veteran said those guys could not be more wrong during an appearance on NewsNation on Monday night.

“There isn’t one serious person that thinks there will be a draft. Not one,” O’Reilly said. “These are hucksters, these are scare mongers. It’s not going to happen, it’s ridiculous, it’s not necessary.”

News Nation played a few examples of big-time commentators talking about the draft right before O’Reilly weighed in.

“You’ll know it’s bad when they start talking about a draft,” Carlson said on his program. “Now what is a draft? Well of course it’s the definition of tyranny.”

The broadcast then showed comic Andrew Schulz saying “you gotta tell us why we’re there first” before restarting the draft, followed by a clip of Smith and Joe Rogan speculating it would take half a million troops to occupy Iran.

“Are we going to start a draft for the least popular war in American history?” Smith asked.

O’Reilly laughed and shook his head when anchor Leland Vittert asked if those comments put “a lot of pressure” on President Donald Trump to wrap up the war.

“Not unless Rob Schneider becomes the Secretary of War,” O’Reilly quipped — referring to the ex-SNL star saying the USA “must restore” the draft last week.

He later said the podcaster arguments for a draft “just helps Iran.”

O’Reilly’s comments come after pundits like Carlson and Megyn Kelly have questioned Operation Epic Fury over the last month. Carlson called the strikes that killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei “absolutely disgusting and evil” and argued the war was being “waged” strictly on behalf of Israel; Kelly similarly claimed it was “Israel’s war.”

Watch above via NewsNation.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!