President Donald Trump is reportedly set to crack down on mail-in voting with a new executive order.

According to an X post by Reagan Reese, the White House Correspondent for The Daily Caller, Trump is set to sign this new executive order at 5 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

“The executive order will require the admin to create a list of confirmed U.S. citizens who are eligible to vote in each state,” Reese wrote in her post. “It will also mandate that absentee ballots only be sent to those on each state’s approved mail-in ballot list. Ballots will now have specific secure envelopes, with unique barcodes for tracking. States who disobey the order may lose federal funds under the presidential action.”

Just law week, Trump bragged that “he won the presidency with mail-in ballots” but insisted he still hates them.

He made the comment while delivering remarks at an annual fundraising dinner for Republican members of Congress.

“I won with mail-in ballots, but I hate mail-in ballots because basically, it’s a way of cheating,” he said. “Jimmy Carter, the single best thing he did, including his presidency — no, it wasn’t giving away at the Panama Canal for one dollar. That was not the best. But he did that. He did a lot of other things. But he did do one thing: He had a commission with Scoop Jackson and some other very respected people, and the conclusion was never allow mail-in ballots because if you do, there will be massive cheating.”

He declared that action must be taken against mail-in voting: “We can’t do it. So, we have to do something about that.”

This month, Trump also reportedly voted by mail-in ballot ahead of a special election in Palm Beach, Florida, according to multiple news outlets. The report came out one day after the president railed against the practice he called “mail-in-cheating.”

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!