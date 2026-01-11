David Letterman went off on “those idiots at CBS” — his broadcast home of nearly a quarter-century — over the state of CBS News, which he called “a wreck.”

In a video to his YouTube channel Saturday, Letterman lauded ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel for having “brought the people at Disney, and all of those other network television owners to their knees” in September — when he was suspended for comments criticizing the response from the “MAGA gang” to the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

“Jimmy Kimmel made [Disney executives] seem … to be the fools they are, and continues to call attention to the plight,” Letterman And and also Seth Meyers, he’s very good. And I’m telling you, we’re running out of places where you hear these voices. And Stephen Colbert and that franchise, adios. And let me just say one thing: If we had a president…who was a Democrat, and behaved the way this Republican president is behaving, Jimmy would be attacking

the Democrat president just as much as he attacks [Donald Trump]. So it’s not like it’s all politically driven.”

From there, Letterman absolutely teed off on CBS for having — in his estimation — “eviscerated” the integrity of CBS News.

“What about those idiots at CBS?” Letterman said. “CBS News is a wreck, it’s just gone! CBS News for decades, going back to World War II, before World War II, they would be… Ed Murrow would be broadcasting the blitz of London from the rooftop of buildings in London for CBS Radio. And it was that mentality that drove the integrity of CBS News that has been trampled on, pissed on, and eviscerated by these idiots that have taken it over! And I’m at a point now where it really is hurting my feelings. Because I’m sick and tired of people saying, ‘Oh, wait until those midterms.’ Kids, we’re far downstream of the midterms having any effect on this.”

