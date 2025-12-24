CNN Panelists Brawl After Liberal Podcaster Claims Trump’s ‘Cover-Up’ of Epstein Files Is ‘Larger Than Watergate’

A lively CNN panel got even more animated after liberal podcaster Adam Mockler said Republicans have orchestrated a massive “cover-up” to protect President Donald Trump from damaging information in files on dead sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein.

Mockler said Attorney General Pam Bondi has butchered the release of the files on CNN NewsNight with Abby Phillip on Tuesday; The MeidasTouch commentator then said the government “cover-up” has been “even larger than Watergate” — which fired up Joe Borelli, the Republican minority leader of the New York City Council.

“Hold on, let me hear you say it: there is no evidence in any of these documents that links Donald Trump to trafficking,” Borelli said to Mockler.

He and Mockler then started yelping at each other from only a few inches away. Mockler answered Borelli with a question.

“Have you seen the Epstein email where Trump walked into a pane of glass because he was watching young girls in a pool?” Mockler said.

“Was there any evidence that Donald Trump committed any crimes?” Borelli asked.

Mockler admitted there is no evidence.

Straight Shot, No Chaser podcast host Tezlyn Figaro then jumped in, telling Borelli, “It’s your turn to say something to me. We don’t know what evidence there is, because you have not released all the files.” She tapped her nails on the desk to punctuate her words. “Say it with me,” she added.

“We are gonna get all the files released, and then I’ll say it with you,” Borelli said while smirking — bringing the segment to a close.

Earlier in the segment, Borelli said the Democrats and media outlets like CNN have been desperate to make Trump look like a criminal.

“Isn’t it embarrassing to have a party so focused on the Epstein documents, the Epstein case, and time after time, it’s like someone getting their NBA debut and just shooting airballs all game,” he said.

Borelli said the latest example was on Tuesday, when a letter supposedly sent by Epstein to serial rapist Larry Nassar — claiming Trump loves “young, nubile women” — was deemed a fake by the Justice Department. The DOJ pointed to a number of reasons why, including the letter being sent days after Epstein died and that it was mailed from Virginia, even though Epstein was jailed in New York.

Watch the CNN squabble above.