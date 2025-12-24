White House Takes Over DOJ Social Media Account Amid Bungled Epstein Files Release
Justice may be blind, but can she tweet?
President Donald Trump’s White House has taken the astonishing step of commandeering the Department of Justice’s X account, Axios reported Wednesday, a day after the latest tranche of Jeffrey Epstein files contained several mentions of the president’s name.
“Axios has learned the White House has begun managing the DOJ’s account on X,” Axios reported in its Christmas Eve morning newsletter. “The account is taking a sharper tone with a more rapid-response campaign edge.”
It’s unclear when the White House first took over the account, but a post by the Department of Justice announcing the latest Epstein files’ release on Tuesday was quick to absolve the president of any wrongdoing.
“Some of these documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims made against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election,” the X post read. “To be clear: the claims are unfounded and false, and if they had a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponized against President Trump already.”
Among the documents was a handwritten letter purportedly written by Epstein and addressed to fellow sex offender and ex-Team USA gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.
The letter – reportedly penned just days before Epstein’s suicide – contains Epstein’s shocking claim that “our president also shares our love of young, nubile girls.”
By late Tuesday afternoon, however, the DOJ said it had concluded the letter was fake:
Trump has denied having any involvement in Epstein’s misdeeds, claiming for years that their friendship ended sometime in the mid-2000s.
