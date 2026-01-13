Jon Stewart Tracks Trump’s Swing from Jan. 6 Riot Spin to ‘New World’ of ‘Forced Compliance’ After ICE Shooting

Comedian Jon Stewart tracked President Donald Trump’s “confusing” swing from pardoning January 6 Capitol rioters to slamming the woman shot by ICE in Minneapolis as a “lunatic” as he mockingly sought to help citizens understand what he called the president’s “new world of total compliance.”

Opening The Daily Show on Monday, the host concluded his monologue by running back clips of Trump’s own words to side-by-side his defense of January 6 participants, many of whom he noted were jailed for “beating the sh*t out of police officers” in 2021 with the shooting of Renee Nicole Good who was in altercation with ICE agents.

“So, just have to give us some time to adjust to this new world of total compliance so we can understand the rules because, you know, it’s confusing. Like for instance, we all watched the footage of January 6, but I think we may have gotten a very different interpretation of it rather than the correct interpretation of it, which of course is yours,” he said, addressing Trump.

“Help me out here. We’ll play a game,” Stewart began.

The comedian then played back clips of the president to fill in blanks as he retold the Capitol riot, casting protestors as “peaceful people” and a CBS News report profiling the White House’s published narrative that “Capitol Hill police officers instigated the violence that day.”

Stewart cut in: “So, the people we saw earlier beating the sh*t out of police officers were hardworking, loving people provoked by law enforcement and ultimately they deserve a –”

“Full pardon,” Trump’s voiceover came.

The host continued: “Got it, don’t agree that’s what actually happened or what should have happened afterwards, but at least it sets a precedent. But now, let’s jump ahead. I don’t know, a day, to January 7 [2026]. We’ve all seen that footage. I think I know what I saw that day, too. But let’s go through it again with the correct interpretation.”

Stewart ran the same trick, rolling back clips that showed Trump administration officials branding Good’s interaction with ICE agents differently, casting her as “deranged lunatic woman” and a “domestic terrorist.”

“So while very little of the descriptions that you were saying matched what we all saw on the tape, the important lesson here is what?” he asked, before rolling back a clip of MAGA pundit Megyn Kelly, who said, “She brought it upon herself.”

“Motherf*cker,” Stewart replied.

The host said that now that the framework of “rule of law and institutions” were “gone,” leaving only the president, playing a clip of Trump in a recent New York Times interview citing his “morality” as a check on his “own power on the world stage.”

“Uh, thank you. I’m no longer confused. Couldn’t be more clear. In America today, Donald Trump is the sun, and if you revolve around him and worship him, his warmth shines upon you. You could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and not lose his support as long as it’s done on his behalf,” the comedian followed.

Stewart continued: “But if you do not support him, if you live in the darkness of what I guess we will refer to from now on as blue states, fearing the day he turns his terrible wrath towards you, whether you’re a single human woman on a side street somewhere in Minneapolis or a sovereign nation that happens to have land and resources that we – a larger sovereign nation – think we also might want.”

He added: “And so his people are making a bet that adhering to a principle of forced compliance and coercion will give us a more stable and prosperous America than a principle of shared alliance and common interest. It’s kind of a tough bet because, uh, I read somewhere, I don’t know where, that people have inalienable rights granted by a creator, not a king.”

“So holding that coerced world together is going to be kind of a tall task. But if anybody’s up for it, it’s Donald Trump,” he concluded.

Watch above via Comedy Central.