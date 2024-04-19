CNN’s Jim Acosta Busts Out Laughing At Swifties Going Nuts — Threatening To Vomit Over New Taylor Swift Album

CNN anchor Jim Acosta cracked up at over-the-top Swiftie reactions to pop superstar Taylor Swift’s surprise double album, including one fan who threatened to vomit in shock.

Swift stunned fans overnight by following the release of the album The Tortured Poets Department with another 15 tracks that comprised the surprise double album The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology, bringing the total number of tracks to 31 — 13 backwards, as many astute Swift observers noted is the singer’s favorite number.

On Friday morning’s edition of CNN This Morning, Acosta took a break from less cheerful news to witness the Swiftquake that occurred on social media overnight, then did some gushing of his own with author C.J. Farley:

JIM ACOSTA: Thanks a lot. Appreciate it. Turning now to this on a lighter note. SWIFTIES: Three. Two. One. (SCREAMING) OH MY GOD! OH MY GOD! SWIFTIE: I’m actually going to vomit right now! So here are just brief — JIM ACOSTA: (laughing) Please don’t! Don’t don’t do that on TikTok! But it was a big night for the Swifties. Take a look at this. Taylor Swift releasing her highly anticipated 31 song album! Wow! How does she do this? It’s called The Tortured Poets Department. Shortly before midnight last night, and just as Swifties finished listening through that, the Grammy winner stunned fans by dropping another 15 songs in a surprise album titled The Tortured Poets Society: The Anthology. Am I reading this all correctly? Is this. Did she really do all of this at 2 a.m. eastern or –? Bruce in the control was telling me, yes, she did do it. How does she have the time with Travis Kelce and everything else? Joining me now, someone who has interviewed Taylor Swift several times, C.J. Farley, he is a cultural commentator, author of the upcoming novel, Okay Computer. Wow. You have a great job. We all have envy here in Washington after the conversations we’ve been having this morning. Tell us about this 31 song album. Then a second, 2 a.m. release. Correct me if I have any of this wrong. And Swifties, please don’t come after me because I’m tired and I’ve been doing this all week at an ungodly hour. But I mean, this is amazing stuff from Taylor Swift! She’s incredible! CJ FARLEY: You have it exactly right. And probably while we’re talking, she might have dropped another double album! She seems to not sleep.

