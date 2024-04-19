Ilhan Omar’s Daughter Suspended From College, Arrested at Pro-Palestinian Protest

The daughter of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) was among more than 100 people arrested at a pro-Palestinian protest, and she claimed she’s now been suspended from college.

“I’m an organizer with CU Apartheid Divest [Columbia Students for Justice in Palestine], in my 3 years at [Barnard College] I have never been reprimanded or received any disciplinary warnings,” Isra Hirsi, Omar’s daughter, wrote Thursday on X, formerly Twitter. “I just received notice that i am 1 of 3 students suspended for standing in solidarity with Palestinians facing a genocide.”

Hirsi said in a followup message that she “will not be intimidated” and called for “amnesty for all students facing repression.”

Fox News aired footage on Friday of Hirsi being detained by the New York Police Department during a pro-Palestinian protest at Columbia University. She was one of more than 100 people issued summons for trespassing. Hirsi announced her suspension shortly before her short detainment by NYPD.

Barnard College is one of multiple undergraduate schools under Columbia University.

“Barnard is both an independently incorporated educational institution and an official college of Columbia University—a position that simultaneously affords it self-determination and a rich, value-enhancing partnership,” the school says.

Barnard College told Mediaite they could not provide information about “confidential student conduct proceedings” and pointed towards a statement released about the protest, which included an encampment by students. Barnard said they provided multiple warnings to students at the encampment.

“Members of the Barnard Senior Staff provided participants in the unauthorized encampment with written warnings at approximately 7 p.m. on April 17. These written warnings stated that students would receive interim suspensions if they did not leave the encampment by 9 p.m. on April 17,” the school wrote. “This morning, April 18, we started to place identified Barnard students remaining in the encampment on interim suspension, and we will continue to do so.”

New York City Council Minority Leader Joe Borelli (R) described the encampment as looking like it was out of Tehran, rather than New York.

Omar’s fellow “Squad” member Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) drew a link between Hirsi’s suspension and a testy exchange between Omar and Columbia University President Minouche Shafik in the House just this week.

Shafik was testifying amid the rise in reports of anti-semitism on college campuses as activists demonstrate against Israel’s strikes on Gaza. Omar is among the lawmakers calling for a ceasefire. During the exchange, Omar pushed back on protests being described as “anti-Jewish” and said there’s been a “rise” in “harassment” against “anti-war protesters.”

Bowman accused Columbia of “political reprisal.”

“The day after [Ilhan Omar] questioned Columbia leadership’s commitment to free academic expression, the school suspended her daughter? It’s clear what is happening here,” he wrote on X. “Our educational institutions should not be in the business of political reprisals.”

