Jimmy Kimmel decided to bring out President Donald Trump’s “badly-bruised baby hand” for an interview on Wednesday to get to the bottom of the president’s mysterious neck rash.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked about a visible rash on the president’s neck on Wednesday, when she said he was using a “very common cream” and the rash will dissipate in a few weeks.

Kimmel told his audience later that night that he was looking for a bit of a more detailed answer for the rash, so he talked to a hand from a set made to look like Air Force One.

“That’s not a rash,” the “hand” told Kimmel. “The neck is just a little irritated from all the medals it has been wearing. We’ve won so many awards. The FIFA Peace Prize. Olympic gold. A lifetime achievement award from Arby’s.”

The baby hand went on to explain a new visible rash by chalking it up to “killing” Ali Khamenei, Iran’s former supreme leader, who was targeted in strikes by the U.S. and Israel.

“I punched him so hard. Pow, pow, chop, chop chop! Right in the turban. He was like, ‘Sir, sir, it’s such an honor to be punched by such a strong and large hand.’ And then I stole all of his shish kebabs,” the hand said.

The hand went on to say he’s considering letting “Aladdin” take over Iran, and Kimmel pivoted to questions about convicted child sex predator Jeffrey Epstein.

“I miss him. I miss flying on his private jet. Just me, Jeffrey, and redacted. Oh, redacted knew how to party, let me tell you,” the hand said.

The hand wrapped up the interview by having a fake Secretary of State Marco Rubio spin a globe to pick a new country to attack.

“I have to pick the next country to go to war with. Spin it, Marco. Round and round it goes, where it stops, let’s find out,” the hand said. “We will be bombing Costa Rica. Tough luck, Costa Rica!”

Watch above via ABC.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!