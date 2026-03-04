White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was quizzed about the mysterious neck rash sported by President Donald Trump this week during Wednesday’s White House press briefing.

In between questions about the Iran conflict and slamming journalists over “a lot of misreporting,” Leavitt was asked, “On the rash that was on the president’s neck, the White House physician said it was a preventive skin cream that he was using, but why is the president using this cream as- what are they trying to prevent with this?”

Leavitt referred to an earlier statement from Trump’s physician, Dr. Sean Barbabella, which read: “President Trump is using a very common cream on the right side of his neck, which is a preventative skin treatment, prescribed by the White House doctor.”

Leavitt added: “But I know the statement said that the redness on the neck will dissipate within the next couple of weeks.”

The rash, which was seen during a Medal of Honor ceremony earlier this week, sent shockwaves through social media, with many internet sleuths giving their own medical opinions about what it could be, and other mocking Leavitt’s previous explanation that the bruising on the president’s hands was due to frequent hand-shaking.

Watch above via Fox News.

