Joe Scarborough Scolded On-Air for Quoting Back ICE Agent’s ‘F*cking B*tch’ Retort: ‘That’s What He Said!’

Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough was scolded on-air by his co-host and wife Mika Brzezinski as he quoted back the crude expletive uttered by an ICE agent, just moments after he shot and killed a woman in Minneapolis last week.

The host had unloaded on the Trump administration’s defense of the shooting and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s characterization of the victim, 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good, as a “domestic terrorist” while rolling back multiple videos of the moment an agent shot her on Wednesday morning. In the clips Good can be seen driving her vehicle forward when agents attempted to pull her from it while it was blocking the roadway.

Scarborough ran the clips back several times as he suggested that the administration should have responded by admitting the shooting as a “deadly mistake” then committing to a “fair and straight investigation.”

Instead, Scarborough raged, Noem began “lying immediately” as he slammed her press conference, conducted soon after the incident, in which she made the “terrorist” remark, about someone, he said, was being “conciliatory” until “her last breath” – referencing the victim’s on video comment that she was “not mad” at the agent.

“And then was called an ‘effing B’ after he shot her,” Brzezinski added to the host’s tirade.

Scarborough followed: “After he killed her, after he killed her, he’s then calling her a f*cking b*tch.”

“OK, Joe! Wow,” Brzezinski cut in.

The host replied in protest: “That’s what he said!”

“I know,” she said.

“After he murdered… After he – I take that back – after he killed her… After he killed her that’s what he called her,” he concluded.

“That’s true,” Brzezinski responded exasperated, before continuing coverage.

Watch above via MS NOW.