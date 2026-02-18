FCC Chair Says Colbert-CBS Drama Is a ‘Hoax’ by ‘Embarrassing’ Media But He’s Been ‘Highly Entertained’

Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr called it a media “hoax” that his agency had anything to do with shutting down the airing of an interview between CBS’s Stephen Colbert and Texas Democratic U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico.

Carr spoke with reporters on Wednesday about the CBS drama, saying he’s been “highly entertained” by it all.

Colbert claimed that his Late Show interview with Talarico was shut down after a conversation with network lawyers. The comedian said lawyers were concerned about triggering an FCC equal time rule following Carr issuing a letter warning that an exception to the rule for talk shows may be coming to an end.

The full Talarico interview has since been released online, and the young Democrat has reportedly raised millions since then.

CBS denied ever killing the interview.

Their statement reads:

THE LATE SHOW was not prohibited by CBS from broadcasting the interview with Rep. James Talarico. The show was provided legal guidance that the broadcast could trigger the FCC equal-time rule for two other candidates, including Rep. Jasmine Crockett, and presented options for how the equal time for other candidates could be fulfilled. THE LATE SHOW decided to present the interview through its YouTube channel with on-air promotion on the broadcast rather than potentially providing the equal-time options.

“I think yesterday was a perfect encapsulation of why the American people have more trust in gas station sushi than they do in the national news media,” Carr said on Wednesday, according to The Wrap.

At issue, according to Carr, is whether shows like The Late Show qualify for exceptions to the equal time rule if they are biased works hosted by political actors.

“The idea is that if you’re a partisan political actor under the case law, then you’re likely not going to qualify under the bonafide news exception,” he said.

Carr lashed out at the media, accusing them of pushing a “hoax” and lies when it comes to the Colbert incident.

“I think you guys should feel a bit ashamed for having been lied to and then just run with those lies,” he said. “I think it was an embarrassing episode for the media.”

