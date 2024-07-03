CNN’s Laura Coates Gives Scott Jennings Shit for Brandishing KFC Bucket During Segment: ‘Hold On…’

CNN host Laura Coates had a hard time believing network commentator Scott Jennings used a KFC bucket as a prop during a segment about the presidential election.

On Wednesday, the White House continued to face questions about President Joe Biden’s horrible debate performance against former President Donald Trump last week. Reporters bombarded Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre with questions during Wednesday’s briefing, but her responses did little to placate the media.

Biden has done a handful of events since the debate, but they were scripted, as Jennings noted on Laura Coates Live. Jennings said the reason Biden has not done any unscripted events – as some Democrats have called on him to do – is because “he can’t.”

“It’d be like if you call Kentucky Fried Chicken and said, ‘I’d like to interview Colonel Sanders,'” Jennings said while holding a KFC bucket. “Now, his face is on the bucket. He doesn’t make the chicken anymore. In fact, he’s not even alive anymore. This is what the Democrats are asking people to do. Vote for the face on the bucket–”

“Hold on,” Coates interjected, extending her arm. “Do you actually have a chicken bucket on TV right now? I’m gonna give you a hard time because, hold on, you actually brought the chicken bucket?”

“Well, yeah,” Jennings answered. “Do you not have one? I’m in Kentucky. Of course I have one.”

“No, I don’t have one in my studio,” Coates replied. “No, I do not. But go ahead.”

“My point is this,” he went on. “The presidency is not just a face, it’s not just a brand on the bucket. The presidency is a guy or a girl, and that person has to stand up every day, getting every morning, go to work, answer questions, sit with world leaders… We don’t vote for faces on the bucket. We vote for people, strong leaders who can execute in the office.”

Coates responded by referencing the bucket of KFC that Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) brought to a 2019 congressional hearing during which Attorney General Bill Barr failed to appear. Cohen responded by calling him “Chicken Barr” and eating out of the bucket.

