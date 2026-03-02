Fox’s Brian Kilmeade Skewers ‘Gutless’ UK Defense Secretary for Refusing to Say if Britain Supports US Attack on Iran

Fox News anchor Brian Kilmeade was disgusted with an interview British Secretary of State for Defense John Healey gave on Sunday, during which he would not answer repeated questions on whether or not the United Kingdom supported the U.S. and Israel’s military strikes against Iran.

Kilmeade ripped Healey for his limp responses, while also applauding GB News anchor Camilla Tominey for pressing him.

“This is one great anchor and one useless piece of garbage for a defense minister,” Kimleade posted on X. “Gutless.”

The Fox & Friends co-host was appalled at Healey’s answer after Tominey asked him directly: “Do we support the the U.S. and Israel in this military action in Iran or not?”

“We the British were no part of the strikes yesterday and overnight, We share the primary aim that the U.S. have and allies in the region have that Iran should never be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon,” said Healey.

He added the U.K. had been “stepping up” its defense actions in recent weeks, but did not answer the question.

“Respectfully, defense secretary, do wee support the U.S. and Israel in this military action? You haven’t actually answered that direct question,” Tominey followed up.

“Well, I’ve said to you we were no part of the strikes—” he started to respond.

“I know we weren’t. But do we support them?” She asked again.

“We’re concentrating all our efforts on the defensive efforts that the UK can uniquely contribute — to also protect our allies,” Healey continued. “It’s why we’ve got planes in the air now, it’s why we’ve got more weapons systems in the region.”

This is one great anchor and one useless piece of garbage for a defense minister, gutless https://t.co/65L0CCMyHf — Brian Kilmeade (@kilmeade) March 2, 2026

The stalemate continued from there, but Tominey added this remark and question towards the of the exchange:

OK, so you’re comfortable when we have now the overthrow of this so-called tyrant of Tehran a man who spent decades with the IRGC carrying out the most horrendous human rights abuses against the Iranian people, killing people, murdering people in their hospital bed — the U.S. and Israel have taken action against this murderous medievalism and you’re comfortable that the U.K. and a prime minister and an attorney general who like to speak about the importance of humans rights have basically taken a back seat on this?

“On the contrary, we were putting extra defenses into the region several weeks ago, we’ve been leading the way with U.K. plans in the air that have been protecting the regional allies, and I for one do not mourn the end of the ayatollah,” Healey said.

Healey never answered her question on whether the U.K. supported the U.S. and Israel. His appearance on GB News coincided with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer saying his country would now allow the U.S. to use certain British military bases, after initially blocking the Trump administration from doing so. That came a day after the U.S. and Israeli strikes killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

