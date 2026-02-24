Jim Jordan Scoffs On CNN at Question About Kash Patel’s Olympic Celebration: ‘As Apple Pie As It Gets’

Liberals shouldn’t hold their breath waiting for the House Judiciary Committee to investigate FBI Director Kash Patel partying with the Team USA men’s hockey team — or any other events he’s hit.

Rep Jim Jordan (R-OH) — the chair of the committee — found it comical that he was even asked about Patel’s use of federal planes during an appearance on CNN’s Inside Politics on Tuesday.

Co-anchor Manu Raju referenced Patel’s post-game celebration and showed a clip of him pounding a beer before asking Jordan about Patel’s travels.

“There have been questions about his use of government jets, FBI jets for personal travel. There was questions about visiting a girlfriend, a golf trip in Scotland, a luxury hunting retreat,” Raju said. “You know, Patel himself was critical of Comey, of former FBI director for use of government jets. Should your committee look into his use of federal jets for personal issues?”

“Manu, this was as All-American, apple pie moment as possible,” Jordan said while smirking at Raju.

“I’m talking about all of this, though!’ Raju chimed in.

Jordan continued, “Did you see Jack Hughes’ interview? He was like ‘I’m so proud to be an American, I’m proud of my team,’ it was as apple pie as it gets. And you guys are gonna talk about Kash Patel? Come on.”

“No! I’m talking about his use of government resources to do personal things,” Raju protested. He then pointed to Patel questioning ex-FBI Director Christopher Wray’s use of government jets in 2023.

Jordan said he believed Patel was over in Italy not just to have fun at the game, but also to do security research because the Olympics will be in Los Angeles in two years.

The exchange comes two days after Patel was spotted getting rowdy in the Team USA locker room following its overtime victory over Canada in the gold medal hockey game.

Watch above via CNN.

