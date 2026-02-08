‘We All Deserve the Truth’: Epstein Survivors Release New PSA Demanding Answers from Trump DOJ

The survivors of Jeffrey Epstein are making it clear that they’re not moving on from the sex trafficking scandal — despite President Donald Trump saying last week that he’d like Americans to “get on to something else.”

Trump appears in the files some 38,000 times but has not been charged with any wrongdoing. Also appearing in the files are current and former Trump officials Howard Lutnick, Steve Bannon, Elon Musk, John Phelan, Ben Black, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. None of these officials have been charged.

To get their point across, survivors of Epstein and convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell released a public service announcement demanding answers from the Trump Justice Department.

“Survivors are urging the Justice Department to explain why millions of pages remain withheld, why survivors’ names and identifying information are exposed, and to ensure full accountability for the perpetrators,” an accompanying press release stated.

The PSA was produced by World Without Exploitation, a coalition working to end sexual exploitation.

It opens with the faces of Epstein survivors and the words, “On November 19, 2025, the Epstein Files Transparency Act was signed into law.”

The word “Transparency” was then blacked out, just like the redactions appearing in so many of the files released by the Department of Justice.

“3 million files still have not been released,” the spot continued, as more words were blacked out, and even the survivors’ mouths were covered with black smudges.

“After years of being kept apart, we’re standing together,” some of the survivors say to the camera. “Because this girl deserves the truth,” they said while presenting photos of themselves at the time of their abuse. “Because we all deserve the truth,” they repeat.

The PSA ends with the words, “Stand with us. Tell Attorney General Pam Bondi it’s time for the truth.”

BREAKING: The Epstein survivors are releasing this ad on this Super Bowl Sunday to send the message that they will not “move on” from the largest sex trafficking scandal in the world. #standwithsurvivors pic.twitter.com/JehYZa1hGw — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) February 8, 2026

Watch above.

——

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!