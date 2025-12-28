‘A Complete Embarrassment’: Critics Skewer Trump For Declaring ‘Russia Wants To See Ukraine Succeed’

Critics branded President Donald Trump “an embarrassment” for declaring that Vladimir Putin wanted to see Ukraine “succeed,” even as Russian troops continued to unleash on Kiev.

After meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for a much-hyped peace summit at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday, Trump said no deal had been reached, but they’re “very close.”

Trump also claimed that Russia will help with reconstruction after peace is finally achieved.

“Russia wants to see Ukraine succeed,” Trump told reporters. “It sounds a little strange but I was explaining to the president, President Putin was very generous in his feeling toward Ukraine succeeding. Including supplying energy, electricity, and other things at very low prices.”

Not everyone was buying Trump’s claim, though.

“What a complete embarrassment,” wrote political commentator @ArmandoNDK.

“Sauron wants to see Frodo succeed,” posted analyst @OAlexanderDK in a nod to the bad guy/good guy trope in JRR Tolkein’s The Lord of The Rings.

Author Michael Weiss wrote of Zelensky, “He can’t believe he’s up there deciding the fate of millions with a hebephrenic pit boss. And not for the first or last time.”

The Bulwark’s Sarah Longwell wrote, “Whenever I truly want my neighbor to succeed, I break into his house, brutalize his family, steal his children, and burn his house to the ground while screaming, ‘bro, I’m just trying to help!’”

Longwell added, “Our president is an international calamity.”

Ukrainian commentator @BohuslavskaKate wrote, “About the press conference: Trump is absolutely detached from reality. He doesn’t understand how to end this war or what he is doing. But he visibly enjoys bragging about his relationship with Putin and their sweet phone calls in front of [Zelensky]. To him, it’s a kind of power flex, but in reality he is simply admiring a war criminal in front of the president of the victim nation. It doesn’t looks powerful, it looks sadistic and dumb.”

Donald Trump: "Russia wants to see Ukraine succeed […] President Putin has been very generous in his feelings towards Ukraine succeeding." pic.twitter.com/aVJ8ugylVj — Daractenus (@Daractenus) December 28, 2025

This is an absolutely unhinged thing to say about a country that was invaded, bombed, and terrorized by Russia. Calling Putin “generous” while Ukraine is fighting for its survival tells you everything about where Trump’s loyalties actually lie. https://t.co/XemLIWoB8Q — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) December 28, 2025

Trump is an absolute puppet of Putin🇷🇺🪆🇺🇸 Trump: "Russia wants to see Ukraine succeed. It sounds a little strange but President Putin was very generous in his feeling toward Ukraine succeeding” pic.twitter.com/GvTaAY1zsy — Mario (@PawlowskiMario) December 28, 2025

🤡 This press conference is honestly so unserious. It’s painful to see President Zelenskyy have to listen to this nonsense.

Trump is literally just yapping about his 2hour conversation with Putin, pushing pure russian talking points, even managing to say;

– Look, russia wants… pic.twitter.com/sUTrgeMYZo — Їne Back Їversen (@IneBackIversen) December 28, 2025

Watch above via Fox News.