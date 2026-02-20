Fuming Trump Calls Supreme Court’s Tariff Block a ‘Disgrace’ — But Maintains He Has ‘Backup Plan’

President Donald Trump raged at the Supreme Court for striking down his sweeping tariffs, calling it a “disgrace” while maintaining that he has a “backup plan,” CNN’s Kaitlan Collins reported Friday.

Trump’s reaction during a breakfast meeting with state governors came minutes after news broke of the Supreme Court ruling that his emergency tariffs are illegal in a 6-3 ruling.

Collins posted: “News: President Trump commented on the Supreme Court ruling striking down his tariffs while inside the White House breakfast with governors this morning, calling it a ‘disgrace,’ I’m told. He told those gathered that he has a backup plan.”

News: President Trump commented on the Supreme Court ruling striking down his tariffs while inside the White House breakfast with governors this morning, calling it a "disgrace," I'm told. He told those gathered that he has a backup plan. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) February 20, 2026

Collins’ CNN colleague, senior White House correspondent Kristen Holmes, added that Trump was “enraged,” and was heard saying, “These f*cking courts.”

CNN: Apparently the breakfast had been going well. Then Trump became enraged. He started ranting about the decision, not only calling it a disgrace, but started attacking the courts at one point saying: these f’ing courts pic.twitter.com/p7aR2LiXVV — Acyn (@Acyn) February 20, 2026

Later, the Wall Street Journal dropped a report entitled, “The Moment Trump Found Out the Supreme Court Killed His Tariffs,” which went into even more detail, describing the moment an aide slipped the president a note about the ruling moments after the White House event began.

“So it’s a loss, then?” Trump reportedly asked the staffer.

The WSJ report went on:

Trump told the governors sitting before him in the White House’s State Dining Room that he looked calm, but he was seething inside. He called the ruling a disgrace, the people said. Soon after learning of the Supreme Court’s decision, Trump cut short a question-and-answer session with governors and left the room. He said he needed to leave to work on his response to the ruling.

Members of the media were initially present at the breakfast in the White House’s State Dining Room, but were ordered out by Trump himself just moments after the event started.

As the Associated Press’s Josh Boak noted on Friday, Trump has previously contended that losing the Supreme Court case would upend the economy, and a lack of tariff revenue would only bloat the budget deficit.

Among those cheering the Supreme Court decision was Trump’s former vice president, Mike Pence, who called it “a Victory for the American People and a Win for the Separation of Powers enshrined in the Constitution of the United States.”

Today’s 6-3 ruling by the Supreme Court is a Victory for the American People and a Win for the Separation of Powers enshrined in the Constitution of the United States. In Learning Resources, Inc. v. Trump, our Supreme Court has reaffirmed that the Constitution grants Congress -… — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) February 20, 2026

—

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!