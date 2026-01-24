‘Act Like a Leader’: Minneapolis Mayor Calls on Trump to ‘Achieve Peace’ After New ICE Shooting

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey sharply criticized the Trump administration and called for an end to federal immigration enforcement operations in the city after another fatal shooting involving U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. The latest incident, part of a series of confrontations between ICE personnel and local residents, has intensified protests and heightened tensions in Minneapolis and across Minnesota.

Frey’s statement called out President Donald Trump and condemned what he described as a “mass militarized force” of unidentified federal agents on Minneapolis streets, saying their presence “weakens our country” and “erodes trust in both law enforcement and in democracy itself.” He urged Americans to consider how future generations will judge their actions and called on President Trump to “act like a leader,” put “Minneapolis, put America first,” and work to “achieve peace” by ending the federal operation.

The shooting on Jan. 24 marked at least the third fatality or serious use of force by federal agents in the city in recent weeks, following the death of Renee Good on Jan. 7 and another person shot in the leg by a federal agent. Federal officials say the Jan. 24 encounter involved an armed individual, though local leaders dispute accounts and fault the surge of agents for fueling unrest.

Frey’s remarks reflect escalating calls from city and state leaders to remove ICE from Minneapolis, even as protests attract thousands and spread beyond the region. The mayor stressed that if the goal of federal operations is peace and safety, the current approach is achieving the opposite.

“So to President Trump, this is a moment to act like a leader,” Frey concluded his statement. “Put Minneapolis, put America First. In this moment. Let’sachieve peace. Let’s end thisoperation. And I’m telling you, our city will come back. Safety will be restored. We’re asking for you to take action now to remove these federal agents.”

