‘It’s Insane!’ Podcaster Who Supported Trump in 2024 Slams ICE Agents for Wearing Masks

Andrew Schulz and his co-hosts on the Flagrant podcast tore into President Donald Trump’s Department of Homeland Security this week for allowing ICE agents to wear masks and not identify themselves while carrying out deportations in communities across the U.S.

As the conversation about the anonymous ICE agents heated up, co-host Mark Gagnon said, “This is why all ICE people need their names on their badges, because now you’re getting people mixed up in the crosshairs.”

“Talk to me,” added Schulz, who supported Trump in 2024 and is part of the so-called manosphere of popular podcasters. Gagnon continued, “Because apparently they’re not named. Like, apparently they don’t have–”

“Well, yeah, they got the sheisties on,” Schulz interjected as Gagnon agreed, “Exactly.”

“It’s insane!” Schulz exclaimed.

“It is insane,” he said again as his co-hosts agreed, “Yeah, it’s a tough look.”

“And I think that, like, because we don’t see it in New York, like we’re somewhat detached from it, New Yorkers would not be going with this sh*t at all,” Schulz said as one of the co-hosts added, “Then they’ll fight.”

“Oh, then it did—it happened on Canal,” noted Alexx Media.

“No, no, no. On Canal, it’s fine,” Schulz replied as his co-hosts laughed.

The Thursday conversation happened the same day that the superintendent of a local Minnesota school district accused ICE of detaining a 5-year-old boy and using the child to gain entry into a home. An agent “led him to the door and directed him to knock on the door, asking to be let in, in order to see if anyone else was home — essentially using a 5-year-old as bait,” Zena Stenvik told CNN on Thursday.

DHS also made headlines this week over a leaked memo that allowed for ICE agents to enter homes without judicial warrants. The Associated Press reported on the memo, which had been hidden from the public and contradicted DHS’s own training standards for agents on how to do lawful search and seizures, following the Constitution’s Fourth Amendment.

Watch the clip above.

