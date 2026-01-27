Top House Dems Warn Trump to Sack Kristi Noem or Else: ‘We Can Do This the Easy Way or the Hard Way’

House Democratic leadership is demanding that President Donald Trump remove Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem from her post — and threatening to impeach her if he doesn’t.

Noem has faced increased scrutiny in recent days following the shooting death of Alex Pretti. The 37-year-old nurse was involved in an altercation with ICE agents when one of them suddenly opened fire. In bystander footage, a number of shots — from multiple agents — would be heard. Notably, those shots came after one agent appeared to remove a handgun from Pretti’s waistband. Pretti was legally permitted to carry the firearm.

In the immediate aftermath of the shooting, Noem and other Trump administration official accused Pretti of planning to kill agents. Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller even labeled him an “assassin.” As more evidence poured in, however, that rhetoric seemed to tone down.

On Monday, it was reported that Trump border czar Tom Homan would be traveling to Minnesota to oversee the immigration operation. The move was widely viewed as Trump choosing to bench Noem as public support for ICE wavers.

The next day, House Democrats released a statement demanding Noem’s removal. The statement read:

Kristi Noem should be fired immediately, or we will commence impeachment proceedings in the House of Representatives. We can do this the easy way or the hard way.

The Atlantic on Monday broke the news that Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino had been ousted. According to the outlet, Noem’s job was also at risk. Before leaving for Iowa on Tuesday, however, Trump insisted Noem was safe.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!