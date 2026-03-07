Former Vice President Mike Pence heaped praise on President Donald Trump for the recent strikes against Iran despite turning into a notable critic of his former boss in recent years.

Pence joined Kayleigh McEnany on Fox News’ Saturday in America where he declared “Operation Epic Fury” has had a “nearly flawless execution.” Both the U.S. and Israel launched strikes against Iran that have taken out many high-ranking government officials, including the country’s supreme leader. An Iranian drone has since killed six U.S. service members in Kuwait.

Pence said:

It’s remarkable. It’s been one week since “Operation Epic Fury” began, but the truth is this war began 47 years ago when the new Iranian regime held Americans hostage for 400 days, a few years later took the lives of 240 service members. And all those years one administration after another has essentially been fighting the tentacles of the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism, but because of the decisive leadership of President Trump as commander in chief, we’re now taking the fight directly to the heart of global terrorism. And as I said, I was not surprised by it. I was at his side when he made the decision to strike directly at Iran taking out Qasem Soleimani in early 2020. Look, I want to give the president all the credit in the world for making that decision. I just couldn’t be more proud of the men and women of our armed forces that did the planning, but most importantly, the people that are executing “Operation Epic Fury.”

The former vice president called the operation nearly “flawless,” noting the death of the U.S. service members. Pence’s praise of Trump follows a falling out between the pair after the January 6 Capitol riot. Pence has been highly critical of Trump’s actions that day, and the president criticized Pence for not pausing the counting of Electoral College in the 2024 presidential election, something he and others have long maintained he did not have the authority to do.

On Saturday, however, Pence had nothing but praise for the president.

He said:

It has been a nearly flawless execution. I mean, we grieve the loss of lives that the president will be — soldiers he’ll be welcoming home today with the first lady at his side. But it’s been an extraordinary effort and operation. I heard one Naval aviator said in the midst of it that he felt he was, quote, surrounded by greatness. And from what we’ve seen so far in the last week, I just couldn’t be more proud of the armed forces of the United States or, frankly, the commander in chief that set them into motion to bring to an end nearly five decades of war against the United States.

Watch above via Fox News.

