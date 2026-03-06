Morning Joe Hosts Mock ‘Crazy’ $220M Ads That Reportedly Got Noem Fired: ‘I Feel Bad for the Horse!’

Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough laughed out loud as the show’s crew mocked the $220 million ads that showed Kristi Noem parading on horseback, which reportedly got her fired as Homeland Security secretary.

President Donald Trump reportedly grew furious after Noem said that he had commissioned the ad spend during a grilling before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday. The president reportedly called Senator John Kennedy (R-LA), who scolded the former cabinet member, after the hearing to rage that Noem had “lied.”

The president fired Noem late Thursday and nominated Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) as her replacement. Contrary to Kennedy’s claims and reports from insiders, Trump denied that there was a “last straw” in his decision, speaking to NBC News, and praised Noem’s work.

Still, MS NOW’s Morning Joe crew rounded on the “crazy” ads, which feature Noem on horseback in the mountains, spliced with clips of the president.

“It was a campaign ad of her!” Scarborough said. “It was crazy!”

“The ads with her on horses with her cowboy and full hair and make-up. The advertisement, of course, encouraged undocumented immigrants to self-deport. Weird,” co-host Mika Brzezinski quipped as she reported.

Producers rolled back the clip of Kennedy warning Noem that the ads put Trump in a “terribly awkward position” before cutting back to the studio.

“Yeah, I mean, it certainly did,” Scarborough said. “I mean, you just look at those ads and you’re like, really? They spent $220 million on those campaign ads?

“Like movie shoots!” Brzezinski chimed in, laughing.

Scarborough continued: “Yeah, exactly. I thought I was seeing, like, a scene out of North by Northwest. Yeah.”

The ads began to roll on-screen before the hosts began mocking it live, while watching: “There we go, there we go.”

“Pan off into the sky,” Brzezinski said sarcastically. “There she is, representing America at its best.”

“It’s great cinematography, I wonder how much that cost – oh wait, it cost $220 million!” Scarborough said before folding in laughter. “And she blamed Donald Trump!”

He too began to remark on the ad: “Oh Look! We got rockets, assassination attempts…”

“This is her way of saying, ‘Don’t come,’” his co-host joked.

“Kristi Noem: I am America!” Scarborough jeered. “I don’t even know what that was. Is that a scene from The Shining? It’s all so scary. Take this down! Take this down, now!”

“I feel bad for the horse,” Brzezinski quipped.

Watch above via MS NOW.

