Multiple U.S. service members were injured in a Friday strike Iran made against Saudi Arabia, the latest escalation in the ongoing war with Iran.

The Wall Street Journal first reported, with multiple outlets confirming afterwards, that 12 service members were injured, with two being seriously wounded. WSJ cited multiple U.S. and Arab officials. The Associated Press later reported on the attack as well, citing U.S. officials, though they put the number of injured at 10.

The Iranian strike was on the Prince Sultan Air Base, damaging U.S. refueling aircrafts. It’s a location Iran has targeted before.

WSJ reported:

Twelve American troops–up from 10 previously reported–were wounded in an Iranian attack on the Prince Sultan air base in Saudi Arabia Friday, according to multiple U.S. and Arab officials. Two of them suffered significant injuries, while 10 were concussed, one of the officials said. The injured troops were inside a building on the base that was struck in the attack, the officials said. The attack also damaged multiple U.S. refueling aircraft. At least one missile struck the base, as well as several unmanned aerial vehicles, according to two of the officials.

CNN reported on Saturday morning that the two service members facing serious injuries suffered from shrapnel injuries that are “not life threatening.” The attack was carried out by Iranian missiles and drones. The two soldiers with shrapnel injuries were described as “very seriously injured,” while the others were called “seriously injured,” two different classifications under the military’s system.

Thus far, 13 U.S. service members have been killed in the ongoing conflict between Iran and the U.S. and Israel. More than 300 U.S. service members have been wounded.

President Donald Trump suggested recently that Iran is desperate to make a deal as strikes by the U.S. and Israel have hit the country hard, eliminating much of its leadership, though it’s still unclear what the timeline is for the end of the war.

“They said yesterday that we weren’t negotiating with them, and now they admit that we were negotiating with them,” he said. “So they wanna make a deal. The reason they wanna make a deal is they have been just beat to sh*t.”

In another escalation of the conflict, the Houthis entered the war, launching a ballistic missile that was intercepted against southern Israel this week.

Watch above via CNN.

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